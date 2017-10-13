Man Stabbed To Death In Imo By Landlord & Children Days To His Wedding

A man was stabbed to death in Owerri, Imo state, by his landlord and the landlord’s children, two days to the day he was supposed to get married.

Udochukwu Malachi Iwuoha, from Agbaja in Nwangele, Imo state was supposed to have his traditional marriage today, but he was killed on Wednesday by landlord Paul Oparaugo and five out of his six children at No. 50 Onumonu Street in the Owerri between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

According to the neighbors of the deceased, Udochukwu had complained to his landlord about the chicken he was rearing behind his apartment and said that the smell was affecting his health but the landlord and his children took offense at the complaint and attacked him. They also stabbed another neighbor on the hand when he came in to rescue Udochukwu.

Following the attack, Paul, who works as a security personnel at a Guaranty Trust Bank in Owerri, and his children – Chiemezie, Ndubuisi, Ugochinyere (lady in the photo below), Chidera, and Deborah – all fled, while neighbors rushed in and took the injured man to the hospital. All hospitals refused to admit him without a police report and he eventually died.

The state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, confirmed the incident and said that the suspects were on the run. He promised that they will be found and said that the case is being treated as a homicide.

The victim’s brother, Geemoney Onuoha Gerald, took to Facebook to mourn his late brother and share photos of his dead body with the injuries inflicted on him.

See graphic Photos below;