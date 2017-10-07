Man U Can Get Mertens For €28m

Dries Mertens has a €28 million release in his new Napoli contract and remains the subject of interest from Manchester United, according to Napoli’s former sporting director Pierpaolo Marino.

United were said to be heavily interested in the attacker last season before he signed a new contract with the Serie A side in May after a sensational season.

The Belgium international is now contracted to Napoli until 2020, but president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said he has a release clause in his contract that can be activated by foreign sides.