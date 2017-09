Manchester United have announced record revenues of £581.2 million for the 2016-17 financial year.

United won the EFL Cup and the Europa League during Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge and investment in stars such as Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw staff costs rise by £31.3m to £263.5m – an increase of 13.5 per cent.

Nevertheless, United turned in a £39.2million pre-tax profit, with net debt reduced by £47.8m (18.3 per cent) to £213.1m.