Man Utd Not Weak – Basel Coach, Wicky

Manchester United have no obvious weaknesses after a strong transfer window, according to Basel coach Raphael Wicky.

United manager Jose Mourinho spent an estimated £150million during the close-season, with Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof arriving for significant transfer fees, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic penned a new contract for another season despite his ongoing recovery from a serious knee injury.

And Wicky, who will take charge of his first Champions League game at Old Trafford on Tuesday, says the Red Devils are clear favourites to win Group A due to a wealth of quality throughout the team.