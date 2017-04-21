Man Utd Supporters Die While Watching The Game – Calabar

In the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht last night, not more that 7 person where killed by an electricity incident at a viewing centre in Cross River State, Calabar. This happened when an electric pole fell on the house where the fans where viewing the game.

Police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo told local media victims died immediately when a high-tension electricity cable fell on top of the makeshift zinc house.

The fans congregated to watch the popular English team, Manchester United, play in a Europa League quarter-final game against Anderlecht, a Belgian club.

There was initial confusion surrounding the number of deaths with some local media reporting that 30 fans had died.

Nigeria police later confirmed that seven fans passed away in the incident, with 10 seriously injured.