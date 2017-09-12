Mane Has Great Future In WWE – Sheamus

World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Sheamus believes Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has a big future in wrestling following his collision with Manchester City’s Ederson.
The 25-year-old was dismissed by referee Jon Moss for placing his high boot on the face of goalkeeper’s Ederson at the Etihad Stadium.
And all Sheamus could see in the challenge was his famous finishing bicycle kick (Brogue kicks).
See His Tweet:
Sent off for a sweet #Brogue kick? I think @LFC’s Sadio Mane has a big future in the WWE… #MCFCvLFC