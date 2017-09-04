Maria Sharapova Knocked Out In Fourth Round

Maria Sharapova’s contentious and captivating U.S. Open run came to an end on Sunday when Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova beat her 5-7 6-4 6-2 to reach the Flushing Meadows quarter-finals.

Playing her first grand slam since returning from a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova grabbed the spotlight with an opening-round upset of second seed Simona Halep and commanded centre stage right until the end, walking off Arthur Ashe Stadium court with a demure wave to the capacity crowd.

”It’s been a really great ride in the last week,“ said Sharapova. ”Obviously coming off a loss it’s a quick turnaround in order to reflect all the positives that happened in the last eight or nine days.

”But ultimately I can take a lot from this week. It’s great to get that major out of the way. I‘m very thankful for the opportunity. I did my best.I can be proud of that,” she stated.

After being denied direct entry into the French Open and then forced to pull out of Wimbledon qualifying due to injury, Sharapova was granted a wildcard for the U.S. Open, adding fuel to the debate about rewarding players returning from doping bans.