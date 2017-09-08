Maritime Academy ND Post UTME Screening Form – 2017/18 | Application

Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, invites all the candidates who selected Academy as their institution of First Choice and have scored the minimum of 100 marks (National cut-off mark) to attend the Post JAMB UTME screening exercise for National Diploma programmes as stated below.



Arrival:Sunday 17th September, 2017

Aptitude Test: Monday – Friday 18th – 22nd September, 2017

Departure: Saturday, 23rd September, 2017

Time: 0900 hours (each day)

Venue: Maritime Academy of Nigeria

P.M.B 1089, College Road,

Oron,

Akwa Ibom State

Courses: ND – Nautical Science

ND – Marine Engineering

ND – Boat/Ship Building Technology

ND – Electrical/Electronic Engineering

ND – Maritime Transport and Business Studies

Requirements for the Aptitude Test:

Candidates are requested to report for the aptitude test with the following:

JAMB result print-out(with candidate’s photograph)

Original copy of credentials (including First School Leaving Certificate/Testimonial).

Original copy of Birth Certificate/Age Declaration.

Original copy of Certificate of Local Government/State of Origin.

A pair of White Canvas and Socks.

White Short and Vest.

Blanket

Bucket and Drinking Cup

Toiletries

Feeding/Accommodation:

Accommodation would be provided free to all candidates, while arrangement would be made in respect of feeding on pay-as-you-eat basis. However, candidates are expected to come with sufficient amount of money for their feeding.

Aptitude Test Fee:

Candidates are requested to pay for Post JAMB UTME Aptitude Test as follows:

N

a) Medical Fee = 13,000.00

b) Aptitude Test Fee = 2,000.00

Total = N15,000.00

=======

Mode of Payment: Candidates are requested to pay through the bank or through net using the following step-by-step procedure:

Application Form Purchase Procedure:

Visit www.macademyoron.org

Click on “REGISTRATION”

Click on “Application Form”

Click on “Purchase Form”, you will be directed to the Personal Information page, enter the following information

Fill in the details correctly

Select Program: you will need to select National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), Post Graduate Diploma (PGD), Miscellaneous (For Post JAMB UTME Aptitude Test)

Password (You will use this password to login):

Confirm Password, and then Click “Continue”

Select Course of choice

Click “Pay Via Remita”, you will be redirected to the “Remita Invoice Page”,

Choose the method of payment e.g Internet Banking, ATM Card, Bank Branch

If Bank Branch: copy the RRR code and take it to any bank to make payment.

If ATM Card, enter your card details; Card Number, Expiry Date, cvv and pin.

You will be directed to a page that displays your Examination Number, Transaction ID, RRR, Transaction Status and Transaction Time.

Click on “Click here to Log in” you will be directed to the log in page

Enter your Exam number and your password to login, you will be directed to the “Complete Registration Page”

Complete your registration by correctly filling in your Application Data, Next of Kin, Referee.

Click “Upload O’level” ; Add all O’level subjects by clicking the add button.

After adding O’level subjects, click on “Upload Passport”

Upload your passport and click the “upload passport” button

If you are applying for HND or PGD programs, upload your certificate

And then Click “Print Photocard” (You will need this for the Entrance/Interview)