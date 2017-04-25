Media Attack On Anti-Graft War Not Acceptable – Presidency

The Presidency said in a statement that: “The war against corruption is here to stay. As long as President Muhammadu Buhari is in power, Nigerians can rest assured of that.

“It will not succumb to media attacks. It will not be deterred by false accusations. It will not be quenched by disgruntled elements.’’

The Presidency was reacting to retired Col. Dangiwa Umar’s media attacks against the ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

Umar had accused the government of being unfair in the war against corruption.

But presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, condemned Umar’s media attack

Shehu said that by now, President Buhari’s administration was quite familiar with the barrage of verbal attacks that have accompanied the determination to fight corruption.

“A number of Nigerian elite who are uncomfortable with the disruption of business as usual, have fought viciously, usually via the media.

“However, this comment, coming from Umar, is highly disappointing because he is not in a position to label accusations. He should, instead, allow others to do this.

“Curiously, despite the various accusations and media attacks, no one has so far come forth with any evidence of President Buhari’s selective approach to the war against corruption,’’ he said.

Shehu challenged anyone or organization with any evidence of bias or partiality in the fight against corruption to make it public

He stated that all the agencies involved in the war against corruption were allowed freedom to carry out their responsibilities, without any interference whatsoever from the Presidency.

Shehu maintained that President Buhari had never interfered with the judicial process, despite publicly expressing his frustration with how slowly corruption cases were handled.