Member Of Reps Sued For Fake Certificate

A Federal High Court in Abuja has slated February 3 to hear the suit against an Akwa Ibom State member of Federal House of Representatives, Nse Bassey Ekpenyong, over alleged falsification of academic certificates.

The suit before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba was last week adjourned for hearing, following the congestion in court that stalled the hearing of some cases.

Former Representative Robinson Uwak brought the suit challenging the two academic documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Ekpenyong in his ‘2015 Nomination Form’.

The disputed certificates are: National Diploma in Business Administration by the Abia State Polytechnic Certificate No 001181 and Abia State Polytechnic National Diploma Statement of Result dated 22nd November 2012.