Men Disguise As Parishioners, Shoot Priest

Suspected assassins disguising as parishioners this morning shot the parish priest at St Thomas Catholic church Onilekere cement B/S Ikeja.

A statement released by the Lagos state police public relations officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, says the hoodlums posing as parishioners, attended the early morning mass in the church that was conducted by the victim.

Shortly after the service, they requested to have a dialogue with Rev Father Daniel Nwankwo who granted them audience outside the church auditorium and for reasons yet unknown, one of the hoodlums brought out a locally made pistol and shot at the Rev Father.

The Rev Father raised an alarm while the hoodlums fled the area and scaled through the fence towards an adjoining canal. The Rev Father was immediately taken to LASUTH for medical attention where he is currently being treated and is under stable conditions.

The state commissioner of police, Imohimi Edgal, has visited the scene and spoken with a witness who confirmed that Three (3) assailant of Igbo background who were not known to be members of the church, were seen having a conversation with the Rev Father before he was shot at.

Five (5) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack