Mental Illness Like Any Chronic Disease, Treatable – Psychiatrist

A consultant psychiatrist, Dr Victor Lasebikan, on Friday, says mental illness is just like any chronic disease that is treatable.

Lasebikan, who works with College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that “mental illness is a health problem that significantly affects how a person feels, thinks, behaves and interact with other people.

“It is important that people know that mental illness is just like any other chronic medical illness like diabetes and hypertension.

“Just like other non-communicable diseases, mental illness can be successfully treated.

“Persons with mental illness can recover fully and may never have any other problem for the rest of their lives.

“While more severe case of mental illness may require longer treatment, sufferers can live normal lives and attain their potential.”

Cccording to him, the causes of mental illness are biological and should not be seen as something mysterious.

“Similar to the situation in diabetes, for example, where abnormal control of sugar in the blood is responsible for the problem, mental illness is caused by abnormalities in the level of certain chemicals in the brain,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to stop the stigma against people with mental illness for them to have the confidence to access the right medical treatment.

He further appealed that “these people should not be ostracised but should be given support and

encouragement to receive treatment.

“It is unfortunate that the stigmatisation of mental illness and individuals who suffer from these problems still persists in our society.

“There are various misconceptions to mental illness; people don’t know that mental illness can range from mild conditions like anxiety disorder to more serious psychotic state.

“It is a misconception that people with mental illness are usually violent and danger to the society; it is wrong to describe someone with mental disorder as having gone mad.”

The consultant said anyone could develop mental illness at any time and society should learn to show love and care at all times.