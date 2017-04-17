Messi, 2 Goals Away From The 500 Goal Mark

The Barcelona foward and Argentina international, Lionel Messi, put in a man-of-the-match performance to help Barcelona return to winning ways as they beat Real Sociedad 3-2 at Camp Nou.

Messi struck twice in the first half to take his tally for the Catalans to 498 goals in all competitions, before an own goal from Samuel Umtiti shortly before the break helped the Basque side back in the game.

Messi then set up Paco Alcacer, who replaced the suspended Neymar, to make it 3-1.

Sociedad were unable to find a level ground in a much more low-key second half, as Messi’s stellar display made the difference.

Lionel Messi is currently on the way to his 500th goal as he is just 2 goals away from this mark (currently on 498 goals).