Messi Scores 500th Goal As Barcelona Emerges Winner Of El Clasico

The Barcelona forward and Argentina international, Lionel Messi, recorded his 500th goal for Barcelona in all competitions with a breath-taking late winner in the Clasico encounter during the weekend.

Messi had gone into Sunday’s clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on 498 goals after his double in last weekend’s Liga win over Real Sociedad.

However, his first goal in the Clasico put him on 499 goal making him the highest goal scorer in the Clasico history ahead of Alfredo Di Stefano.

Ivan Rakitic’s brilliant strike fired Barca in front on 73 minutes, but Madrid, who had Sergio Ramos sent off for a wild lunge on Messi, looked to have claimed a point when substitute James Rodriguez equalised with five minutes to go.

Eventually, Messi performed his magic by doing justice to a superb low cross from Jordi Alba to net the winner for the Catalans.