Militants Ambush, Brutally Kill Soldiers In Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be Niger Delta militants on Monday attacked and killed four soldiers and a civilian in the Ekeremor waterways in Bayelsa State.

The armed militants reportedly laid ambush for the soldiers along the waterways of Letugbene in Ekeremor local government area of the state.

A security source said that the attackers took the soldiers to a location in the creeks and shot them dead in cold blood, adding that the militants then carted away the dead soldiers’ weapons and hardware.

The senior security official, who confirmed the murder of soldiers, lamented the rising incidence of killings of security operatives, saying measures must be adopted to stop the trend.

Officials of the joint military task force in the Niger Delta declined to respond to calls to their mobile phones and did not respond to text messages requesting information on the attack.