Morata Eyeing CL Final With Chelsea

Alvaro Morata is targeting a Champions League hat-trick with Chelsea having already graced the final with Juventus and Real Madrid.

The Spain international striker got his first taste of the showpiece event in 2014, when he stepped off the bench in Madrid’s thrilling 4-1 victory over arch-rivals Atletico.

Morata is now setting his sights on a fourth CL appearance with Chelsea.

“With all the teams I’ve played for in the Champions League I have reached the final and I hope to do so this year too.

“It’s very difficult to win the Champions League but I think we have a good team, and with a good mentality we can do good things.”