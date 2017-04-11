More Stolen Funds Uncovered By EFCC

Huge sums of money in various currencies have been intercepted by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Monday night through a tip-off from a whistle blower at the popular Balogun market in Lagos.

The monies include €547,730 and £21,090, as well as N5,648,500.

The total haul is about N250m at the prevailing exchange rate at the parallel market.

Operatives responded timely, met the money in Bureau de Change office, but a large chunk of it had been converted into Euro and Pounds sterling.

​The BDC operators found in possession of the monies claimed they were acting on behalf of their boss who sent the money to them from one of the Northern states in Nigeria. ‎

An EFCC spokesman said “two persons apprehended in the course of the raid are helping the Commission in its investigation​.”