Manchester United are prepared to tell Ashley Young they won’t stand in his way if he wants to move on this winter, according to The Sun.

The 32-year-old was expected to leave this summer and has just once season left on his deal, though the club have an option to sign him for an added season.

It is thought that he wants to stay with the club, even as a squad player, but Jose Mourinho is expected to tell the winger that he is free to leave should he want more regular playing time.