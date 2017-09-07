Mourinho Aims Fresh Jibe At Wenger

By on No Comment

The Portuguese has launched a thinly-veiled dig at the Frenchman while refuting suggestions that he is a short-term manager.
Name: mourinho-wenger-split_8cx044zic8o31y1625gqp66rw.jpg Views: 8 Size: 110.3 KB
Jose Mourinho has aimed a fresh jibe at Arsene Wenger by suggesting Arsenal are “ready for failure” due to his continued presence at the club.

The Manchester United boss has been defending suggestions he is a short-term manager, insisting he always prepares clubs for success.

Mourinho, 54, has never spent longer than three years in one spell at any club and is on a contract of that duration at Old Trafford.

Mourinho Aims Fresh Jibe At Wenger added by on
View all posts by Media Nigeria →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.