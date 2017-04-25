Mr & Mrs Chapter 2 – Now Out In The Cinemas

The movie which is a romantic drama produced by Chinwe Egwuagu and directed by Teco Benson will be shown in all cinemas across the country.

Mr and Mrs 2 which previously had an executive premiere in Kenya would be opened to all cinema lovers in Nigeria from this weekend.

‘Mr. and Mrs.’ is the chapter 2 of the award-winning human interest movie ‘Mr and Mrs’ that got movie lovers glued to their TV screens in 2011 – 2012.

The movie has been described as a journey into the anatomy of modern family relationships.

It focuses on a couple Sharon (Rita Dominic) and Kobi (Chidi Mokeme), who in a bid to save their union, expose some of the truths surrounding struggles and independence in marriage.

They attempted to tell the truth about some of the conflicts, confinement, independence, and struggles in marriages.

The pursuit to keep their marriage intact and save their private lives leads to various dramatic and intense scenes that follow the story.

The movie stars Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic, Tana Adelana, Akin Lewis, Yaw, Munachi Abii and many others.

See trailer below: