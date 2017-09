Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has backed out of the mediation between his group and the South-East Governors.

Kanu, who had earlier met the Governors few days ‎back was scheduled to be at the Enugu Government House for a continuation of the dialogue on Friday.

However, in a statement he personally signed, Kanu said his security was no longer guaranteed.

The development is not unconnected with the alleged invasion of his house by Nigerian military.