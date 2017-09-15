N-Power: Nigerian Govt Reveals Those Who Risk Dismissal

Nigerian government on Thursday warned that N-Power volunteers caught or implicated in the sale of the programme’s tablets would be dismissed.

Presidential Aide on Job Creation and Youth Empowerment, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, gave the warning in Abuja.

His words: “Information reaching us is that some of our N-Power Volunteers are attempting to dispose their device, we urge you in your best interest not to do so.

“Once caught, you would not only be dismissed from the programme, you would be blacklisted from other federal government’s social Investment Programmes.

“A lien would also be placed on your bank accounts for the full refund of the asset cost to the Bank of Industry”.

He reminded the beneficiaries that the devices currently being distributed to the volunteers were secured through an Asset Finance arrangement.