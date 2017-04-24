Nadal Wins Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Now Fifth In ATP Rankings

Spain’s 30-year-old Rafael Nadal won his 50th trophy on his favourite surface, his 70th overall and his first title in almost a year as he beat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3 in just 76 minutes.

This takes him up to fifth in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday a day after claiming a record 10th Monte Carlo title.

Ramos-Vinolas, 29, who had upset number one Andy Murray and Marin Cilic in the best run of his career, moved up five places to a career-high 19th.

Britain’s Murray remains top ahead of Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who were all early casualties in Monte Carlo.