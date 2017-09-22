NAFDAC Staff Begin Indefinite Strike

The Medical and Health Workers Union chapter of National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has commenced indefinite strike.

The Union said they are embarking on the industrial action to push for improved welfare package and for the management of the agency to implement an agreement reached on welfare package in 2013.

Addressing members on Friday, Vice President of the Union, Idu Isua said said the union had complained to the Ministry of Health and NAFDAC management, “but up till today, nothing has been done.”

“The strike was not a fresh one because we took same action two years ago and last year and based on agreement reached, the strike was suspended.