NANS Vows To Shut Down Major Federal Roads Next Week If

Bothered by the industrial action rocking the education sector, leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has vowed to shut down all major federal express roads next week if no resumption date is fixed.

The students union came up with the decision after an emergency meeting held in the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

NANS laments unions strike: They decried that the Federal Government allowed the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, to ground academic and non academic activities in Nigerian institutions.

Communicating the outcome of their meeting with Vanguard, NANS Senate President, Comrade Taiwo Bamigbade said,

“The Senate meeting was well attended by the Student Union Presidents from various tertiary institutions across the six geo political zones of the federation, NANS National Executive Council members, stakeholders and concerned Nigerian students.

NANS Senate condemns in totality the lack of sincerity of the Federal Government to the 2009 agreement it entered with all the academic staff unions.”