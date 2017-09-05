neo-Nazi Members Allegedly In British Army

All four are being held at a police station in the West Midlands.

Alleged members of a banned neo-Nazi group arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terror are serving members of the Army, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The men are a 22-year-old from Birmingham, a 32-year-old from Powys, a 24-year-old from Ipswich and a 24-year-old from Northampton.

West Midlands Police is holding them on suspicion of being members of British far-right group, National Action.

Police are searching properties.

All four are being held at a police station in the West Midlands.

Police said the arrests had been pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there had been no threat to the public’s safety.

The men are being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; namely on suspicion of being members of a proscribed organisation.