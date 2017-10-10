Netflix To Air Juventus Documentary

Juventus have announced that they will become the first football team to star in their own documentary series on Netflix.

Following the success of American Football documentary series Last Chance U on the streaming service, Netflix are producing one around Italy’s most successful team.

The series consists of four 60-minute episodes set to air in early 2018, which will be available exclusively on Netflix. It will show life at Juventus Stadium, featuring matches, training and a behind-the-scenes look at Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

