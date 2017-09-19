Neville Throws Jab At Ferdinand After Revealing Boxing Career

Just a few minutes after announcing his decision to become a boxer, Rio Ferdinand is already having to dodge some cheap shots.

And although the ex-England defender has received some praise and support for trying out a new sport, Neville could not help but take a swipe at the 38-year-old, suggesting he’ll need a few of his former Manchester United team-mates to protect him in the ring.

He wrote:

Robbie Savage also chimed in, suggesting his fighting technique may not be up to standard.