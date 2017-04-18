New Airbuses Arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja

The official opening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja has been slated for Wednesday but on Tuesday, it will receive Ethiopian Airlines, which says it will land a brand new Airbus A350-900 in commemoration.

The Ethiopian’s brand new Airbus A350-900 is landing in Abuja airport today (Tuesday) as the first aircraft to land on the newly rehabilitated runway and first airbus to land in Abuja.

“From now on, we are going to operate Airbus on Abuja route” the management said.

When Abuja Airport was closed on March 8 for repairs on its runway and flight, operations were diverted to Kaduna International Airport, Ethiopian Airlines was the first to land its new Boeing 787 in Kaduna.

The airline, being the only international carrier that agreed to operate at Kaduna, had maintained consistent operation at the airport in the last six weeks.