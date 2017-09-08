New Chief Of Staff Takes Office

The newly appointed Chief of Staff to H.E Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam, Alhaji Muhammad Nur Alkali has formally taken office today.

In a brief ceremony attended by all senior Government House personnel, the former Chief of Staff, Alhaji Saleh Abubakar said the new COS is a humble, humane and hard working public servant.

Alkali thanked H.E Gov. Gaidam for the appointment. “I am grateful to His Excellency for finding me worthy for the appointment. I pledge to do my best to serve him. I am confident that I will work with all of you to make His Excellency accomplish all the tasks before him.” , he said.

