New Week, New Music From 2Baba

Lately, 2Baba has steadily been releasing one new material or the other. Towards the end of March he released a new track titled “Joy in the Morning” and now he’s back with another fresh, and holy hit literally titled “Holy Holy”

He performed the new song at the finale of Big Brother Nigeria which saw a winner crowned from one of the most controversial seasons ever. We needed something righteous to cleanse us of the drama we had witnessed over the past few weeks and 2Baba’s new track was just that.

2Baba’s new song has just been explained:

“The conscious tune sends a message to people who always point accusing fingers at others as though their lives are perfect.

This comes shortly after he blessed his esteemed fans with a freestyle titled “Joy Comes In The Morning” and also after he got dragged by fellow Nigerian act, Eedris Abdulkareem.