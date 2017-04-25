Newcastle United Returns To Premier League

Newcastle United Wins Preston North End To Advance To The Premier League

After one year of relegation activity, Newcastle United with the help of their manager, Rafa Benítez, have been promoted to the Premier league once again after beating Preston North End 4-1 at St. James Park.

The Toon enjoyed their promotion party as Ayoze Perez hit a lucky double and Christian Atsu netted, after Jordan Hugill’s early equaliser.

“Rafa Benítez, Rafa Benítez,” roared St James’ Park as the manager indulged in a low-key lap of honour with his players before heading for the Gallowgate End, arms aloft.

Also, Newcastle United FC legend, Alan Shearer, took to twitter to congratulate the team.

Benitez has achieved the only thing that truly matters – promotion at the first attempt.

