News Of President Buhari’s Trip To US Fake – FG

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to disregard the fake news being circulated via a Twitter account and an old NTA news video that President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling or has travelled to the US.

In a statement he issued yesterday, the Minister said one of the numerous parody Twitter accounts in his name, @MohammedLai, was used to disseminate the fake and ludicrous news that claims that President Buhari is due to leave Nigeria for the United States of America on today ‘’to condole with President Trump over the floods in Houston’’.

He said an old NTA News video being circulated on the social media claimed that President Buhari has already left for the UN General Assembly in New York.

‘’This is a 2015 NTA News video that was repackaged to look current, and to give the impression that the President left Daura, where he is celebrating Eid-el-Kabir, directly for New York,’’ Alhaji Mohammed said.

He urged Nigerians to disregard any news credited to any account in his name, either on Twitter or Facebook, adding that ‘’numerous parody accounts have been opened in my name on the two platforms, when indeed I have no Twitter or Facebook accounts.”.