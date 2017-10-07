NFF Signs Partnership With TGI, PayPorte

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has signed partnership agreements with two companies, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group and Pay Porte.Com , for the sponsorship of the Super Eagles.

The partnership which will last for three years will make TGI Group’s products, such as Big Bull Rice, Chivita, Hollandia Yoghurt and Renew Starch, the official food of the Super Eagles.

The agreement with the PayPorte.Com on the other hand will make the company the official online shop for sales of Eagles’ jerseys for the next three years.

Signing the agreement on Friday in Uyo at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the Executive Director of TGI Group, Onyekachi Onubogu, noted that football is a unifying factor in Nigeria.