Niger Delta Militants Withdraw Quit Notice To Yorubas, Northerners

A coalition of Niger Delta militants on Friday, withdrew the quit notice issued to Northerners and Yorubas in the region.

The Pan Niger Delta People’s Congress (PNDPC) confirmed that the issuers of the quit notice, gave them the mandate to withdraw it.

The militant groups appointed His Royal Majesty Pere Ayemi-Botu, paramount ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom as the head of the PNDPC and named Chief Mike Loyibo as the coordinator/convener of the group.

The coalition comprises the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers; Niger Delta Joint Revolutionary Crusaders Council; Niger Delta Supreme Egbesu Fighters; Niger Delta Red Scorpion Fighters; Niger Delta Youth Mandate for Justice; Niger Delta People’s Liberation Force; Niger Delta Fighters for Resource Control; Niger Delta for Urhobo Resource Control; and Bakassi People’s Liberation Force.

“People should disregard the quit notice from our youth. I have spoken to many of them and they mandated me to withdraw it on their behalf.

“They have called off the quit notice and discharged it. Everybody in the region in the west, east and north should go about their normal business. I can guarantee them of their safety.