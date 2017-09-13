Nigeria Army: No Clash Between Soldiers And Journalists

In a reaction to reports of soldiers assaulting Journalists inside the Nigerian Union of Journalists Secretariat, Major Oyegoke Badamosi, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Army 14 Brigade in Ohafia, said preliminary investigation has revealed that soldiers indeed launched aggression against the reporters who were on their legitimate duties.

“What happened was that while the soldiers on patrol near the Abia State NUJ Secretariat, they noticed some people filming them.

“Unfortunately, they seized and damaged their recording devices; an iPad and 2 mobile phones. Preliminary investigation shows that the items belong to journalists on their legitimate duties.

“Consequently, the Commander 14 Brigade and Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division waded into the matter which has since been resolved amicably.”

“The magnitude is not as was reported,” he said.