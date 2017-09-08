Nigeria Army To Launch Operation To Check Violent Agitations In South East

The Nigeria Army is to launch “Operation Ogbu Eke II’’ – “Python Dance II’’, in the South East between September 15 and October 14, to check violent criminals, agitators and other forms of criminalities.

The Chief of Training and Operations, David Ahmadu, a major general, announced this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

He said Operation Python Dance was launched between November 27 and December 27, 2016 in the zone to tackle kidnapping, armed banditry and other crimes.

He added that the second phase of operation would focus on raids, cordon and search, patrol road blocks, as well as “show of force’’ to deal with suspected criminals.

Mr. Ahmadu recalled that the aim of the first phase of the operation was to effectively contain kidnapping and other vices common in the South East during Yuletide.