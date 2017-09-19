Nigeria Beats Ghana For WAFU Cup

Nigeria, on Monday, defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-0 in their last game of the group to qualify for the semi-final of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.

The Eagles finally got their first win of the group games following two successive draws against Mali and Guinea.

The first goal came off NPFL top scorer, Okpotu, in the 54th minute of the game.

Just three minutes later, Plateau United’s Eneji doubled the lead with a well-struck effort.

Eneji was voted as the Man of the Match at the end of the game.