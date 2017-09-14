Nigeria Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

Despite their fantastic play over the Cameroonians in Uyo (4-0) and at Yaounde (1-1), the Nigeria team fell six places below to be placed 44th in the latest edition of the Fifa rankings released on Thursday.

Cameroon fell 10 places to no. 45 in the world and sixth in Africa.Zambia zoomed 18 places up (78th in the world) after recording a double against Algeria.

Germany dethroned Brazil from the summit of the ranking following two impressive Fifa World Cup qualifying victories over Czech Republic and Norway.

Portugal, for their part, are up three to third and, further down, no fewer than 23 teams jumped ten places or more.

Cape Verde were the biggest movers (up 47 rank, 264 by points).