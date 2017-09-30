Nigeria Has Failed – Peter Obi

The former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has said that Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is a failed country.

Obi made this known in Abakaliki during the 2017 independence anniversary lecture which took place at the Akanu-Ibiam international conference centre.

He said: “For me, the country has failed, If anybody tells you that Nigeria is doing well, tell them it is a lie; they said that we are out of recession but almost all Nigerians are still feeling greatly the impact of recession”, he stated.