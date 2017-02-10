Nigeria Listed Among World’s Most Powerful Economies By 2030

Nigeria has been listed among thirty two countries that will be world’s most powerful economies by the by 2030.

The release by PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the world’s largest professional-services firms, in its predictions for the most powerful economies in the world by 2030.

The report, titled “The long view: how will the global economic order change by 2050?” ranked 32 countries by their projected global gross domestic product by purchasing power parity.

PPP is used by macroeconomists to determine the economic productivity and standards of living among countries across a certain time period.

While PwC’s findings show some of the same countries right near the top of the list in 13 years, they also have numerous economies slipping or rising massively by 2030.

Check out which countries made the list. All numbers cited in the slides are in US dollars and at constant values (for reference, the US’s current PPP is $18.562 trillion):

32. Netherlands — $1.08 trillion

31. Colombia — $1.111 trillion

30. South Africa — $1.148 trillion

29. Vietnam — $1.303 trillion

28. Bangladesh — $1.324 trillion

27. Argentina — $1.342 trillion

26. Poland — $1.505 trillion

25. Malaysia — $1.506 trillion

24. Philippines — $1.615 trillion

23. Australia — $1.663 trillion

22. Thailand — $1.732 trillion

21. Nigeria — $1.794 trillion

20. Pakistan — $1.868 trillion

19. Egypt — $2.049 trillion

18. Canada — $2.141 trillion

17. Spain — $2.159 trillion

16. Iran — $2.354 trillion

15. Italy — $2.541 trillion

14. South Korea — $2.651 trillion

13. Saudi Arabia — $2.755 trillion

12. Turkey — $2.996 trillion

11. France — $3.377 trillion

10. United Kingdom — $3.638 trillion

9. Mexico — $3.661 trillion

8. Brazil — $4.439 trillion

7. Germany — $4.707 trillion

6. Russia — $4.736 trillion

5. Indonesia — $5.424 trillion

4. Japan — $5.606 trillion

3. India — $19.511 trillion

2. United States — $23.475 trillion

1. China — $38.008 trillion