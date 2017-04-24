Nigeria Police: 7 Dead In Suicide Bomb Attacks In Maiduguri

This morning, (Monday) 7 persons, including 4 suicide bombers, were killed in two separate attacks in Maiduguri, the Borno Police Command has disclosed.

A statement by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Murtala Ibrahim, said the death toll consisted of four bombers and three civilians.

According to the statement, the first attack featured three female bombers, with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS) strapped to their bodies while attempting to infiltrate Mamanti village in Jere Local Government Area at about 5:10 am.

They were, however, prevented by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force. In the process, one of the bombers detonated the IED on her body, killing herself. The other two were shot dead by security personnel on duty as they made to flee.

In the second attack, three civilians and a suicide bomber were killed in Mainari Kanuri village, along Damboa/Biu Road, on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

According to the Police, the second attack occurred at about 7.30am, when a suspected Boko Haram terrorist disguised as a cart pusher was intercepted by residents of the community.

He, however, detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in his cart, killing himself and three civilians standing nearby. The explosion also injured two civilians.

The scenes of both attacks have since been declared safe, as normalcy has been restored by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal personnel of the command.