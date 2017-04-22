Nigeria!! The Most Dangerous Place For Christians – U.S.

The Records according to United States Statistic last year branded Nigeria the most dangerous place for Christians to reside .

The International Terror Index has described Nigeria’s Boko Haram and Fulani Militias as the first and fourth “deadliest terrorist organisations in the world” respectively.

Dr. Martin Luther King said “if you are not ready to die for something then you are not worthy of living for anything”.

This index was compiled using this statistics, over 808 Christians were killed in Southern Kaduna at Christmas. 1000 killed in Agatu, Benue state last year. 13 killed in Southern Kaduna on Easter. It goes on and on yet there have been no arrests.

I believe that Nigeria belongs to Jesus and whether anyone likes it or not His counsel over this nation will stand, His will shall he done, His purpose shall be established and His name shall be glorified.

The Christian Association Of Nigeria has called on the government and international organisation to look into this mayhem and help in stopping this killings but the government of the day derive joy and close their ears while many are killed and buried in mass graves .

The truth is that there cannot be peace in Nigeria without justice. There cannot be joy without equity. There cannot be blessings without God’s pleasure. There cannot be progress as long as those in power and their friends continue to target, persecute, marginalise and murder the children of the most High God.