Nigeria – Zambia: What Man Of The Match Will Go Home With

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s new partners, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has pumped up the Super

Eagles’ spirit by bringing back the much-loved ‘Man of The Match’ award ahead of their clash with Zambia.

The company’s Executive Director, Onyekachi Onubogu said the award, now to be known as ‘Big Bull Rice Man of The Match’ will make the winner N1 million richer, alongside 10 bags of Big Bull Rice to be donated to a charity of the player’s choice.

“We will make the presentation right there on the pitch at the end of the match. We believe this is something that will motivate the players to perform excellently well and encourage a culture of excellence,” Onubogu said.