The Zonal Screening for the Nigerian Air Force 2017 Recruitment Exercise is scheduled to commence on 23 February 2017 at the following centres:

a. Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi.

b. 303 MAG Nigerian Air Force, Ilorin.

c. Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja – Lagos.

d. 155 Nigerian Air Force Base, Enugu.

e. 115 Special Operations Group, Nigerian Air Force, Port-Harcourt.

f. 107 Air Maritime Group, Nigerian Air Force Benin.

g. Nigerian Air Force Base, Kawo – Kaduna.

h. 403 Flying Training School, Kano.

i. 105 Composite Group Nigerian Air Force Base, Maiduguri.

j. 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu-Ijesha.

k. 119 Forward Operation Base Mabera, Sokoto.

l. 103 Strike Group, Nigerian Air Force, Yola.

m. 451 Nigerian Air Force Station, Jos.

n. 251 Nigerian Air Force Base, Bauchi.

Only candidates who have received SMS are to report with the original of their credentials to the centres for screening.

