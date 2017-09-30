Nigerian Army Gives Update On Operation Python Dance

Nigerian Army has provided an update on its Exercise EGWU EKE 11 in the Southeast.

This is contained in a statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division on Friday.

It noted that regular patrols and raids of suspected criminal hideouts in the South Eastern States of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and some parts of Cross River States resulted in the arrest of armed robbers, kidnappers and recovery of some arms and ammunition, as well as four vehicles.

Continuing he said, “Specifically, following credible information of armed robbery activity where a Toyota Corolla car was snatched at gun point in Owerri township, troops of Sector 2, Sub Sector Delta (145 Battalion), in 34 Brigade Area of Responsibility on a check point along Owerri – Umuahia road encountered the bandits, recovered the vehicle and one of the robbers lost his life in an exchange of fire, while three robbers escaped in to the bush and abandoned the vehicle (Toyota Corolla) and a mercedes benz car in the process. The incident happened at about 1740 hours on the 28th September 2017.

“In the same vein, based on intelligence, troops of Sector 1 and operatives of the State Security Service at about 0023 on 29 September, 2017 raided the house and arrested a notorious kidnapper one Emmanuel Uyebuchi Oyenkore from Umuode village, Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect confessed to the separate abduction of two Indians and collected Three Million Naira (in the first case), and Eight Million Naira in the second incident respectively.

“The following items were recovered during the search operation; 2x cars

1x AK 47 Rifle, 1x Pump Action Rifle and 2x Magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 7.62 MM Special ammunition.

“The suspect and the recovered items have been handed over to the Department of State Security for further action.

“Similarly, at about 2100 hours on the 28th September 2017, troops of Sector 1, Charlie Company, based on a tip off intercepted the kidnap of Mr Afam Ogochukwu at Umuma in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State. On sighting a patrol team trailing behind them, the kidnappers detoured to the forest and went away with the victim leaving behind a Toyota Camry car.