Nigerian Arrested For Planning To Bomb Germany

A Nigerian and an Algerian suspected to be planning a terrorist attack have been arrested in the German city of Goettingen, officials said on Thursday.

The men, aged 27 and 23 respectively, were taken into custody in a 450-strong police operation that took place during the night.

The Goettingen police and the Interior Ministry of the state of Lower Saxony did not confirm whether any evidence was confiscated as part of the raids.

Police Chief, Uwe Luehrig said that evidence gathered in the past few days about the men’s terrorist plot had forced the authorities into action.

The men have been classified by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency as “a danger to others.”