Nigerian Defence Academy: Full List Of Successful Candidates

Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has released names of successful candidates that appeared before the Armed Forces Selection Review Board held from July 8 to August 26, 2017.

The list was released on Wednesday.

Candidates were selected from all states of the federation.

NDA stated that those whose names appeared on the reserve list are not expected to appear until invited.

The NDA at Kaduna is the only Military University in Nigeria.

Duration of training in the academy is 5 years, which include 4 years of academic studies and 1 year of military training.

It was established in January 1964 as a reformation of the British run Royal Military Forces Training College (RMFTC), which had been renamed the Nigerian Military Training College (NMTC) on independence.

The military institution trains the officer corps of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force. The initial class was only 62 cadets, and trainers were mostly officers in the Indian Army.

The NDA grew to an all Nigerian training staff only in 1978.

In 1985, the academy commenced offering undergraduate programmes to Military Officers In Training and now also currently offers post graduate studies both for Msc and Ph.D for both military and civilian students.

Full list of candidates below…