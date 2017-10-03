Nigerian Foreign Mission Worst In The World – Akpabio

Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said that Nigeria has one of the worst foreign missions in the world.

Recalling his experiences when he was governor of Akwa Ibom state where he was hosted by some ambassadors, he revealed that salaries of embassy staff were owed, rents not paid such that children of foreign staff were withdrawn from schools.

He added that they have taken corruption abroad by torturing those investors looking for international passports as a means of sustaining themselves.

He urged the Senate to salvage the nation from further embarrassment so as to ignite confidence in foreign investors.