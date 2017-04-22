Nigerian Lesbian Marries U.S. Partner

A  53 – year – old Nigerian lesbian, Moji Solar – Percy, has married her American ‘ wife’  in the US .

 

Solar – Percy, a real estate mogul, runs a company, Solar Worldwide Realty Inc . in Staten Island , New York . She gushed about her love for the woman , with whom she probably would have been arrested if the wedding had taken place in Nigeria .

Solar – Percy, who hails from Ijero- Ekiti , Ekiti State , describes herself as a mother , realtor, LGBT activist, speaker, coach and host on her Facebook page , did not reveal the name of her partner .

She wrote on her Facebook wall , where friends and families have been celebrating her new status, that she embarked on the marital journey with fear .

“Today I woke up in a cold sweat . I was drenched with fear , for a moment. I forgot where I was . I ask you all to close your eyes, imagine what would have happened Saturday at our wedding if we were in Nigeria.

